Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo to Appeal Prison Sentence

Photo : YONHAP News

South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo says he will fight a court ruling that sentenced him to two years in prison.Following the ruling Wednesday, the governor's defense attorney read a written statement from Kim which said that the court's decision is unacceptable.Kim said in the statement that he will embark on a long journey to fight for the truth. He argued that the court’s decision relied on false accusations made against him by a power blogger named Kim Dong-won, better known by his online alias “druking.”Gov. Kim was arrested upon the court’s ruling, which concluded that he was aware of and colluded with Kim in a systematic online opinion-rigging operation.