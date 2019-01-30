N. Korea Urges US to Ease Sanctions

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has called on the United States to ease sanctions on the regime amidst preparations for a second summit between North Korea and the U.S.The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, said on Wednesday that sanctions and improved relations cannot go hand in hand.It also accused forces in South Korea, the U.S. and Japan of moving against the easing of sanctions, saying that those calling for continuous sanctions until denuclearization do not want improved Pyongyang-Washington relations and stability on the Korean Peninsula.