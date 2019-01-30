S. Korean Wage Earners Make 2.87 Million Won a Month

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The average monthly income of South Korea's wage earners increased by 100-thousand won or three-point-five percent to two-point-87 million won in 2017.Statistics Korea said Wednesday that the average monthly income significantly varied according to gender, with male workers earning three-point-37 million won, up and 120-thousand won and their female counterparts taking home two-point-13 million won, up 70-thousand won.The average income of female workers was only about two-thirds of their male counterparts.In comparison by age, workers in their 40s earned the most totaling on average three-point-52 million won, followed by workers in their 50s and 30s making three-point-32 million won and three-point-12 won, respectively.