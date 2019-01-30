S. Korea Deploys First Aerial Refueling Tanker

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has deployed its first aerial refueling tanker.The South Korean Air Force on Wednesday held an event at an air base in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province to mark the deployment of the A330 MRTT.In a congratulatory speech, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said that the aircraft will strengthen the military’s capacity to respond to a full range of threats in a rapidly changing security environment.The tanker, named Cygnus, is the first of four A330 MRTTs South Korea signed to buy from Europe’s Airbus Defence and Space. Cygnus arrived in South Korea last November while three others will be brought to the country by the end of this year.The tankers are expected to increase the operation time of South Korea’s combat planes by more than one hour.