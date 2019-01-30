Seoul Court Again Orders Nachi-Fujikoshi to Compensate Forced Labor Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul appellate court has once again ruled against a Japanese firm facing indemnity suits over its alleged implication in Japan’s forced labor during World War Two.Seoul’s High Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court’s decision that ordered the Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation to pay 100 million won to each of the five plaintiffs.The court dismissed the company’s claim that a 1965 normalization treaty between South Korea and Japan disqualified individual claims to damages stemming from colonial issues.The five victims filed the lawsuit in April 2015, calling for compensation over what they claimed to be mental, physical and economic losses as a result of inhumane and illegal actions taken by the Japanese firm.It is the third time the Japanese firm has been ordered by a South Korean appellate court to compensate Korean workers over forced labor. The two previous rulings were both made earlier this month by the Seoul Central District Court.The rulings follow two South Korean Supreme Court decisions last year in favor of dozens of Korean forced labor victims against Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.