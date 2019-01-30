McDonald's Korea Accused of Cover-up over Questionable Patties

Photo : YONHAP News

Some local civic groups are jointly seeking a prosecution investigation into McDonald’s Korea, accusing the fast-food giant of trying to cover up hamburger patties that were possibly contaminated.An alliance of nine civic groups held a press conference before filing the accusation with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Wednesday. They claimed the company knew patties suspected of containing E. Coli remained at some of its stores but reported having no such patties to the authorities.They referred to the allegations of contaminated patties McDonald's faced in 2016. The prosecution at the time indicted the head of a subcontractor that supplied the patties in question and related officials, however, it decided not to indict the company.The civic groups also criticized the prosecution for dropping charges against the company and threatened to launch a boycott against McDonald's next month.