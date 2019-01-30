Japanese Lawmakers Call for Strong Action against S. Korea

Japan’s ruling party lawmakers have reportedly called for strong action against South Korea over recent disputes between the two countries.According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, Tokyo's Ambassador to Seoul, Yasumasa Nagamine, attended a meeting of the Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday where he described the countries' current situation as “very grave.”He accused South Korea of creating many problems and said he will firmly deal with Seoul over the issues.Lawmakers at the meeting reportedly urged the Japanese government to take strong "countermeasures" against Seoul, including recalling the Japanese ambassador.NHK quoted a Japanese Foreign Ministry official as saying the ministry will consider some possible measures against South Korea. However, the official added it would be better for the Japanese ambassador to remain in Seoul for the time being to provide necessary assistance for Japanese firms.