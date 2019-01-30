Menu Content

Domestic

Write: 2019-01-30 18:38:44Update: 2019-01-30 19:01:00

No. of Newborns Hits Record Low for 32nd Straight Month

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of newborns in South Korea has hit a record low for the 32nd consecutive month. 

Statistics Korea data released on Wednesday showed 25-thousand-300 babies were born in November, down by one-thousand-800 births, or six-point-six percent, from a year earlier. 

The cumulative number of newborns between January and November last year stood at 303-thousand-900. 

The lower figures were attributed to a growing trend among South Koreans to delay or forgo marriage as well as the declining population of young women in the country.
