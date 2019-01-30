NEAC Vice Chair Calls for Expansionary Fiscal Spending

Photo : YONHAP News

The new vice chair of the presidential economic advisory council says the government needs to push for expansionary fiscal policy.According to the presidential office, National Economic Advisory Council(NEAC) Vice Chairman Lee Jay-min held his first meeting with President Moon Jae-in at the top office on Wednesday where he described the fiscal policies over the past two years as austere.Lee said public officials have a strong stereotype about fiscal health, urging the president to persuade them of the need to increase government spending.However, he warned of negative public sentiment toward expanding public sectors, emphasizing it should come together with reform.Lee, an honorary professor of economics at Yonsei University, was appointed to the post last week. President Moon assumes the chair of the council.