Pres. Office Says It Will Wait Until Final Court Decision on Druking Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it will wait and see remaining legal procedures in the case of South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo who was convicted for his role in an online opinion rigging scandal.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a written media briefing on Wednesday that the Seoul Central District Court’s verdict for Kim, President Moon Jae-in’s close aide, was unexpected. Earlier in the day, the court sentenced the governor to two years in prison in connection with what is known as the “druking scandal.”Asked of the top office’s reaction, the spokesman said it will calmly watch until the final court decision is made. The governor’s legal representative revealed a plan to appeal the lower court’s decision.The spokesman said Moon was informed of the case but mentioned little. The spokesman also dismissed the opposition bloc’s demand that the top office reveal whether the president knew in advance about the rigging scandal, calling the demand “ridiculous.”