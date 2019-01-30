S. Korea, UNSC Complete Discussions on Sanctions Exemption for Joint Road Survey

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) have reportedly completed discussions on granting sanctions exemptions for an inter-Korean inspection of roads in North Korea.According to a diplomatic source on Thursday, the two sides recently wrapped up discussions on the matter, indicating the Security Council has decided to accept Seoul's request for a waiver to bring equipment into North Korea for the joint road survey.Last month, the two Koreas conducted an on-site survey of roads in the eastern parts of North Korea, but without proper equipment due to UN sanctions on the North.Seoul filed for a waiver with the Security Council for inter-Korean projects after discussing the matter with Washington and reaching a consensus over the sanctions exemptions during their "working-group" meeting on January 17th.The Security Council recently granted a sanctions exemption for an inter-Korean project to excavate Korean War remains in the Demilitarized Zone.