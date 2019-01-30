N. Korean Media Report Art Troupe's Performances in China

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean media on Thursday reported on the recent performance by one of the nation's art troupes in China, highlighting friendship between the two nations ahead of the second North-U.S. summit.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said the art troupe has borne much fruit with its performances in Beijing.The KCNA said Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the troupe's performance on Sunday along with his wife, and he called the performances an important event that celebrates the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and North Korea. Xi reportedly pledged to further enhance bilateral friendly relations.The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, also published a related story on its front page on Thursday, saying that the art troupe's performances in China ended in great success.The art troupe, led by Ri Su-yong, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party, returned home on Wednesday after a weeklong stay in Beijing.