S. Korea's Facility Investment Falls to 9-Year Low Last Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's facility investment decreased by four-point-two percent last year from a year earlier, the largest drop in nine years.According to Statistics Korea on Thursday, the country's industrial output increased one percent on-year in 2018, posting the narrowest growth since 2000.Facility investment posted a decrease last year due to a seven-point-one percent contraction in investment in machinery.The nation's consumption, however, increased by five-point-five percent last year from a year earlier.