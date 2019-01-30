Menu Content

S. Korea's Facility Investment Falls to 9-Year Low Last Year

Write: 2019-01-31 09:42:49Update: 2019-01-31 10:08:25

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's facility investment decreased by four-point-two percent last year from a year earlier, the largest drop in nine years. 

According to Statistics Korea on Thursday, the country's industrial output increased one percent on-year in 2018, posting the narrowest growth since 2000.

Facility investment posted a decrease last year due to a seven-point-one percent contraction in investment in machinery. 

The nation's consumption, however, increased by five-point-five percent last year from a year earlier.
