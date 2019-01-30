'Trump will Receive Briefing on Joint Excavation Project before Summit'

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump will reportedly receive a briefing before his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, regarding U.S. efforts for the possible resumption of a project to recover soldiers' remains in North Korea.The Voice of America issued the report on Thursday, quoting the spokesman for the U.S. Defense Department's POW/MIA Accounting Agency(DPAA).Lee Tucker said prior to the planned summit, President Trump and other U.S. leaders will be provided the latest information regarding the DPAA's communication efforts related to the possible resumption of a project to recover the remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War.The spokesman said communications are taking place through the exchange of letters and documents between DPAA leaders and officials with the Korean People's Army.He added the DPAA continues to communicate with the North Korean Army regarding establishing face-to-face negotiations.The spokesman said it is still feasible that joint recovery missions could be planned and executed in the spring of 2019.