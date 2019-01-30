Confrontation between Parties Intensify after Ruling on Governor

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Confrontation between rival parties is intensifying after South Gyeongsang Governor Kim Kyoung-soo, a close aide to President Moon Jae-in, was sentenced to two years in prison for his involvement in an online opinion rigging scandal.Kim In-kyung has this story.Report: The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) urged South Gyeongsang Governor Kim Kyoung-soo to immediately step down from his post, saying that Kim undermined democracy by manipulating public opinion before the 2017 presidential election.LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won raised questions about the legitimacy of the election, arguing on Thursday that President Moon Jae-in should disclose whether he was aware of the online opinion rigging in which his closest associate was involved.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) countered that the court ruling against the governor was retaliation for the Moon administration's move to reform the scandal-ridden judiciary involved in a massive power abuse scandal.The party questioned whether the presiding judge in the case had been neutral as he had worked for former Supreme Court chief Yang Sung-tae, who was recently detained on charges of abusing power during the Park Geun-hye government.DP floor leader Hong Young-pyo said court rulings, which should be based on law and conscience, are becoming a means for self-preservation and retaliation. He said he will deal sternly with any attempt to deny the legitimacy of the presidential election.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party also urged the governor to resign and demanded an apology from the president. But it criticized the LKP too, claiming that some of its members were calling the presidential election invalid.The escalating confrontation is likely to have a negative impact on February’s extraordinary parliamentary session.Kim In-kyung, KBS World Radio News.