BOK Governor: US Fed's Pause in Rate Hikes to Help Stabilize Financial Market

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's central bank chief says the U.S. Federal Reserve took a more dovish stance than expected at its latest policy meeting, adding it will likely help stabilize the financial market.On Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled a pause in rate hikes, leaving key interest rates unchanged at two-point-25 to two-point-five percent.Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol took note of the Fed saying it would be patient in future adjustments and flexible in scaling back its balance sheet in accordance with future economic conditions.The governor said the Fed, which appears to be taking a wait-and-see approach amid current uncertainties, did not present its assessments of economic risks.He said the Fed's accommodating view is expected to help stabilize the financial market, adding its changes will affect future monetary policies of South Korea and many other countries.Last year, the Fed raised rates four times and signaled it would do so twice more this year.