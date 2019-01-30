Politics Survey: Approval Rating Gap Between Rival Parties Narrows to Single-Digit Figure

A new survey finds that the difference in approval ratings between the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has narrowed to a single-digit figure for the first time since President Moon Jae-in took office.



Pollster Real Meter surveyed one-thousand-505 adults nationwide between Monday and Wednesday and found that the DP’s approval rating had slipped point-nine percentage point from last week to 37-point-eight percent, posting a decline for the third straight week.



The LKP, meanwhile, saw its approval rating climb one-point-eight percentage points to 28-and-a-half percent, witnessing growth for the third consecutive week.



As a result, the gap between the two parties’ rating resulted in nine-point-three percent.



The pollster blamed the drop in DP’s rating to South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo being sentenced to two years in prison for his involvement in the online opinion rigging conducted by power blogger "druking."



As for the LKP, the pollster said Governor Kim’s arrest and increased media coverage of key party figures set to run for the post of LKP chief, including former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, former Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and former party leader Hong Joon-pyo, had boosted the party’s rating.



The survey commissioned by local broadcaster TBS had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.