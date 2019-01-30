Police Raid Offices of Animal Shelter Accused of Euthanizing Animals

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have raided offices of a local animal shelter, whose chief is accused of euthanizing hundreds of animals.At around 10:00 a.m. Thursday, the Seoul Jongno Police Station sent investigators to nine locations managed by Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth(CARE) to collect the group's accounting documents and other files.The police said they plan to summon people related to the animal shelter, including the head of CARE Park So-yeon, after analyzing the seized documents.Park is accused of ordering her staff to euthanize some 200 animals due to lack of space at the shelter and receiving and misusing donations while claiming to be a “no-kill” shelter.Earlier this month, a number of civic groups filed complaints against Park with both the prosecution and the police for similar charges, after a former CARE staffer disclosed that the shelter has been euthanizing animals.