LKP: Fmr PM Hwang, Frm Mayor Oh Eligible to Run for Leadership

Photo : YONHAP News

The interim leadership committee of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has recognized that former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn and former Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon are eligible to run for party chairman.The committee’s chief, Kim Byong-joon, told reporters after a meeting on Thursday that the committee approved revisions to requirements for "responsible party members" that were requested by the party’s election management committee.Kim said that with the revisions, Hwang and Oh can both become responsible members once they pay donations for the party convention and finish procedures for candidate registration. Responsible party members, unlike ordinary members, have rights to cast a vote on key party affairs, including recommending presidential candidates.The decision comes after some within the party raised issue with Hwang and Oh running for party leadership, saying the two figures cannot run because they are not responsible party members, having failed to pay party fees for more than three months.In the face of such criticism, the LKP’s election management committee unanimously approved a motion seeking revisions to requirement conditions in order to qualify Hwang and Oh as responsible party members and asked the interim leadership committee to pass the motion.