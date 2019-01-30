S. Korea's Military Approves Baengnyeong Island Airport Construction Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

A project to construct an airport on South Korea's northernmost Baengnyeong Island in the Yellow Sea will be able to move forward after the country's military eased flight restrictions in the area.According to the office of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Ahn Sang-soo Wednesday, the Defense Ministry notified the Transport Ministry that it supports the airport project earlier this week.The Defense Ministry said it made the decision taking into account the recent reconciliatory mood on the Korean Peninsula and the need to expand transportation options to and from the island.The military had opposed the airport construction on the island located near the de facto inter-Korean maritime border over concerns it could interrupt military operations.The 115-billion won project is expected to break ground in 2020 and the airport, which will likely be used by both private citizens and the military, is expected to open by 2023.