Gov't Aims to Apply Gwangju Job Project Model to Other Local Gov'ts

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki says the government plans to apply the "Gwangju Job Project" model to two or three other local governments in the first half of the year.The "Gwangju Job Project" is aimed at building a Hyundai Motor factory in Gwangju with an annual production capacity of 100-thousand vehicles that is expected to create jobs for up to 12-thousand people.Hong told reporters Wednesday that once the government comes up with related guidelines by February, local governments interested in similar job projects can apply with their own customized job project models. He said the government will then deliberate on those models before making a final selection.Hong said the ministry is going over what the central government, local governments, labor and management as well as related civic groups can bring for the formation of such job project models. In particular, he said the ministry is reviewing what it can do for such projects, including tax breaks.