5 People Detained After US Embassy Protest over Defense Cost

Photo : YONHAP News

Five members of a civic group were taken into police custody after they held a protest outside the U.S. embassy in downtown Seoul to denounce Washington's request to raise South Korea's share of the cost of stationing U.S. troops in the country.The five individuals, who are members of a progressive university students' union, are being questioned at Jongno Police Station on Thursday on charges of violating the Law on Assembly and Demonstration.Earlier at around 1 p.m., they held a news conference in Gwanghwamun demanding a reduction in Seoul's share of defense costs in contrast to the U.S. demand.They then headed toward the U.S. embassy to deliver a protest letter. But when blocked by police, the members dashed towards the embassy's front gate, at which point the police took hold of them.The police will investigate details of the incident before deciding on what to do with the five.