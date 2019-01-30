Economy
KOSPI Closes Thursday Down, Ends at 2,204.85
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) inched down one-point-35 points, or point-06 percent, on Thursday. It closed the day at two-thousand-204-point-85.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining one-point-56 points, or point-22 percent, to close at 716-point-86.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-112-point-seven won.
