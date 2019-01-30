Gov't to Conduct National Safety Inspection for 2 Months

The government will conduct nationwide safety inspections on some 140-thousand at-risk locations including schools and rail, gas and communications facilities.It will take place over 61 days from February 18th to April 19th.Launched in 2015, the National Safety Inspection is aimed at preventing large-scale calamities following a series of incidents in 2014 that included the Sewol ferry disaster and the collapse of a gymnasium at a resort in Gyeongju city.The government finalized a steering plan for the 2019 safety inspection during a policy coordination meeting at the Sejong Government Complex on Thursday.This year, all 140-thousand facilities subject to the inspection will be examined through joint efforts by related agencies.Until now, self-administered inspections were also conducted but this has changed from this year following criticism of their poor execution.Depending on the outcome, the government will provide fiscal aid for areas that need repair, correction and reinforcement as part of continued efforts to monitor safety issues.The results will also be announced while the names of inspectors and those verifying the inspections will also be recorded for better accountability.The government will also send a safety checklist to public facilities such as accommodations, bathhouses and childcare centers to encourage them to conduct self-checks on risk factors and make improvements accordingly.