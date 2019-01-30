Weekday Off-Duty Outing to Be Allowed for Soldiers

Photo : YONHAP News

Rank-and-file soldiers in South Korea will be allowed to leave barracks during off-duty hours on weekdays.To be implemented from Friday as part of efforts to enhance the human rights of military personnel, weekday outings will be allowed between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.Soldiers may use the opportunity to do various things, including meeting with families and relatives, visiting hospital for treatment, and engaging in learning or other self-improvement activities. However, such outings will be limited to up to two times per month if it is for personal reasons.Military units will be able to choose a collective weekday outing for the purpose of strengthening teamwork and even drink a light amount of liquor with the permission of their respective commanders.