JCS Chief Assures S. Korea's Military Readiness

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) has assured the country’s military readiness remains as strong as before regardless of tension-easing military measures taken following the inter-Korean summits.JCS Chairman Park Han-ki gave his assurance in a meeting on Thursday with several former generals, who now represent reservist groups.Park said that despite concerns expressed by some people, there is no change in the South Korean military’s readiness and that the military is strongly backing up the South Korean government’s policies for denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula.On Wednesday, a group of former generals issued a statement, accusing the inter-Korean military agreements of incapacitating only the South Korean security capability and calling for a swift scrapping of them.