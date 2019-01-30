Seoul to Continue Diplomatic Efforts Toward Complete Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Thursday it will continue diplomatic efforts for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk made the remark in a regular briefing when asked about the negative prospects on North Korea giving up its nuclear program issued by U.S. media outlets and intelligence authorities.The spokesman said that South Korea and the U.S. are closely monitoring trends related to North Korea's nuclear activities through close bilateral coordination.He said that as the two sides are holding negotiations ahead of their second summit scheduled for late February, South Korea will maintain tight coordination with the international community and continue diplomatic efforts to achieve complete denuclearization.During a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Tuesday, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and director of the Central Intelligence Agency Gina Haspel appeared to contradict President Donald Trump's optimistic assertions on North Korea.Coats said that North Korea is unlikely to completely give up its nuclear weapons and production capability because its leaders ultimately view nuclear weapons as critical to regime survival.CNN has also reported citing sources familiar with the process that talks with North Korea's top negotiator "got nowhere" on denuclearization.