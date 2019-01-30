PM Lee: Social Security System Is Insufficient

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon says South Korea’s social security system is still insufficient despite the Moon Jae-in administration’s efforts to improve it through various policies.Lee made the remark in a meeting of the Social Security Committee at the government complex in Seoul on Thursday.He said the country is the eleventh largest economy in the world with a per capita income of 30-thousand dollars but continues to lag behind many other Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) members in terms of how much the general public is satisfied with their lives.In particular, he pointed to the high poverty rate among the elderly and serious income bipolarization.Lee, however, stressed much consideration will be needed before introduction and implementation of new welfare policies, and cautioned controversies could accompany them.