Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Gov't to Vaccinate All Cattle, Pigs to Contain FMD

Write: 2019-01-31 18:58:15Update: 2019-01-31 19:02:18

Gov't to Vaccinate All Cattle, Pigs to Contain FMD

Photo : KBS News

The government has decided to vaccinate every cow and pig across the country as foot-and-mouth disease(FMD) is showing signs of spreading from the Gyeonggi Province region. 

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs announced the decision on Thursday, following an additional report of a suspected FMD case from a beef farm in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province. 

So far, two confirmed outbreaks of FMD have hit Gyeonggi Province.  

A 48-hour standstill will be placed on all livestock farms until 6 p.m. on Saturday while regional and central governments mobilize all vaccines and personnel resources available. 

Every livestock market treating cattle and pigs will also be closed for three weeks for disinfection.
List

Editor's Pick