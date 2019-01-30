Gov't to Vaccinate All Cattle, Pigs to Contain FMD

Photo : KBS News

The government has decided to vaccinate every cow and pig across the country as foot-and-mouth disease(FMD) is showing signs of spreading from the Gyeonggi Province region.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs announced the decision on Thursday, following an additional report of a suspected FMD case from a beef farm in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province.So far, two confirmed outbreaks of FMD have hit Gyeonggi Province.A 48-hour standstill will be placed on all livestock farms until 6 p.m. on Saturday while regional and central governments mobilize all vaccines and personnel resources available.Every livestock market treating cattle and pigs will also be closed for three weeks for disinfection.