Trump: Date, Venue of N. Korea Summit to be Announced Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that a date and venue for his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be announced early next week.Trump reaffirmed the plan to hold the summit in a meeting with reporters at the White House, saying that "tremendous" progress was made with North Korea.He said the summit will be held at the end of February at a certain location and that most people would know where the location is, apparently confirming media speculations that it will be Vietnam.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News Channel the previous day that he has dispatched a team to lay the groundwork for the next summit, which is to happen "some place in Asia."Hanoi and Da Nang in Vietnam, have been cited as potential sites.