Third Food-and-Mouth Case Confirmed in Chungju

Photo : KBS News

A third case of foot-and-mouth disease(FMD) was confirmed Thursday in Chungcheong Province, raising concerns over the spread of the animal disease just ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said cows at a beef farm in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province tested positive for the highly contagious animal disease.It is the third confirmed FMD case following two cases in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province earlier this week.The government issued a 48-hour standstill on all livestock farms across the nation until 6 p.m. on Saturday while regional and central governments mobilize all vaccines and personnel resources available.Every livestock market treating cattle and pigs will also be closed for three weeks for disinfection.