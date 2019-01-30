US Envoy: Pullout of US Troops Never Been Discussed

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. special envoy for North Korea said that the U.S. is not involved in any discussions regarding a possible withdrawal of U.S forces from South Korea.According to AFP on Friday, U.S. Special Representative Stephen Biegun revealed the position when responding to questions after a speech at Stanford University on Thursday.Observers have speculated that the U.S. withdrawal of 28-thousand-500 troops from South Korea might be discussed during U.S.-North Korea negotiations as Washington's "corresponding measures" for the North's denuclearization.Biegun said that Washington is not involved in any diplomatic discussions that would suggest this trade off, adding the issue has never been discussed.