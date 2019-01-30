Supreme Court Chief: Excessive Attack on Judge Inappropriate

Photo : YONHAP News

Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su has urged politicians to refrain from excessive criticism against a judge who sentenced South Gyeonsang Governor Kim Kyoung-soo to a two year prison term.On Wednesday, the governor, a close aide to President Moon Jae-in, was found guilty of online opinion rigging operations ahead of the 2017 presidential election.Judge Sung Chang-ho of the Seoul Central District Court who issued the guilty verdict drew strong criticism from the ruling Democratic Party, which took an issue with the fact that the judge had worked at the secretary's office of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae, who was recently arrested on charges of power abuse.Regarding the ruling party's attack on the judge, Chief Justice Kim told reporters on Friday that it's inappropriate to use excessive expressions to attack a judge in light of the independence of judiciary and rule of law.He added, however, that people's criticism of verdicts should be allowed and could be desirable.