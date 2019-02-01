Funeral of Iconic Victim of Japan's Wartime Sexual Slavery Held

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A funeral service for a victim of Japan's sexual slavery during World War Two and women's rights activist Kim Bok-dong was held on Friday. Before Kim was laid to rest, hundreds of people marched toward the old Japanese embassy building in downtown Seoul, calling for Tokyo's formal apology and compensation.Choi You Sun reports.Report:[Nat sound: Kim Bok-dong's coffin leaving Yonsei Severance Hospital (Feb. 1)]The funeral service for Kim Bok-dong, an iconic victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, began at 6 a.m. Friday at the Yonsei Severance Hospital in Seoul.Yoon Mi-hyang, the head of the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance representing the victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, and surviving victim Lee Yong-su bowed in front of Kim's portrait to pay their final respects. Dozens of officials of the group also paid tribute.Kim's coffin was then transported onto a hearse in front of the hospital, as mourners wiped away tears.After departing from the hospital, Kim's hearse stopped by her final residence in western Seoul, which she had shared with other victims.Surviving victim Gil Won-ok, a friend who lived with Kim at the shelter run by the civic group representing them, touched Kim's portrait with her hands, wishing she would go to a nice place and rest in peace.Kim's convoy then arrived at Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall, where hundreds of people gathered to march toward the old Japanese embassy building holding funeral streamers and sticks bearing yellow paper cut into the shape of butterflies, the symbol of a foundation Kim founded.The marchers called on the Japanese government to officially apologize to the victims, now 23 registered survivors in South Korea, and to legally compensate them.Thanking all the people who came to pay their respects over the past five days, Yoon said she believes that Kim will join them at next Wednesday's rally and be at any place where there is a fight for peace and human rights in the world.Kim Bok-dong died Monday at the age of 93 after losing her battle with cancer.After publicly sharing her ordeal as a sex slave for the first time in August 1992, Kim dedicated her life to promoting women's rights and raising public awareness on Japan's sexual enslavement.For years, she was at the forefront of the rallies held every Wednesday in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul, calling for a formal apology and compensation from Japan.Kim was laid to rest in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.