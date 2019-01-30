Japan Expresses Concerns over Safety of Seoul Embassy

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government has expressed concerns about the safety of its embassy in Seoul, without expressing condolences over the funeral of Kim Bok-dong, a victim of Japan’s wartime sex slavery.Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura made the remarks during a regular press briefing when asked to comment on the fact that Kim’s funeral was held on Friday in front of the Japanese Embassy in the South Korean capital.Nishimura said if Kim’s funeral disrupts the well-being of the Japanese embassy or infringes upon the institution’s dignity, the event would be a violation under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.The top official added that Tokyo has often asked Seoul for cooperation on protecting the well-being of its embassy in Seoul.