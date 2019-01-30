DP Chief Outraged by LKP Questioning Legitimacy of 2017 Presidential Election

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) has expressed strong regret over the Liberty Korea Party(LKP) for questioning the legitimacy of the 2017 presidential election.Speaking at the party’s Supreme Council meeting Friday, Chairman Lee Hae-chan criticized the opposition's move that followed the incarceration of South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo, a close confidant of President Moon Jae-in.In reference to the LKP protest in front of the Blue House over Kim's involvement in an online opinion rigging scandal, Lee said the LKP produced an impeached president and the followers of the impeached cannot dare to reject the election of Moon through the candlelight protests.At the rally Thursday, the LKP legislators called on the president to answer if he had known about the governor's role in the opinion rigging.