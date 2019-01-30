Gov't Expresses Apology over FMD Concerns Ahead of Holidays

Photo : YONHAP News

The ministers of agriculture and safety have apologized to the public over concerns caused by reports of foot-and-mouth disease(FMD) ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Minister Lee Gae-ho and Interior and Safety Minister Kim Boo-kyum issued the apologies in a joint statement on Friday and vowed to take stern quarantine measures to contain the disease.Lee stressed that since the first FMD case of the year was reported on Monday, the government has been exerting best efforts together with local governments, the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation and livestock-related organizations to stop the spread of the disease.Lee said the government will implement the highest level of quarantine steps to thoroughly block the possible spread of FMD as the holiday exodus has begun on Friday.