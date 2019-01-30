S. Korea, US to Further Solidify Combined Defense Readiness This Year

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Park Han-ki and his U.S. counterpart Joseph Dunford have agreed to maintain and advance this year their countries’ combined defense readiness based on the South Korea-U.S. alliance.According to the JCS on Friday, the agreements came when Park spoke with Dunford and the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Philip Davidson, respectively.During the phone conversations, Park assessed that efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and establish peace made headway last year thanks to close cooperation between South Korea and the U.S.’ military. He also said the foundation had been laid for future-oriented development of the alliance, including preparations for the U.S. transfer of wartime operational control to South Korea.Park and the top U.S. officials agreed to further solidify their countries' combined defense readiness in a bid to actively support their countries’ diplomatic efforts to completely denuclearize the peninsula and establish permanent peace.