Leaders of US, China to Meet to Seal Comprehensive Trade Deal

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon to try to seal a comprehensive trade deal, adding this week's high-level talks between the two sides have led to substantial progress.During a meeting with the Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He at the White House Thursday, Trump said he was optimistic that the world's two largest economies could reach "the biggest deal ever made."While no specific plans for a meeting between Trump and Xi were announced, Trump told reporters after the meeting that there could be more than one meeting.He also said he didn't think he would need to extend their March first deadline on the trade deal, adding when the two leaders meet, "every point will be agreed to."Citing unnamed sources, CNBC said the two sides are discussing a potential meeting in late February, following Trump's planned second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un next month.According to Reuters, a U.S. delegation led by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has been invited to Beijing around mid-February.