KOSPI Closes Week at 2,203.46
Write: 2019-02-01 15:45:13 / Update: 2019-02-01 15:57:22
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) was almost flat Friday, edging down less than point-one percent to end the week at two-thousand-203-point-46.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also remained constant closing at 716-point-92, just point-06 point, or point-01 percent, above its previous close.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened six-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-118-point-eight won.
