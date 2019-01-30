Economy KOSPI Closes Week at 2,203.46

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) was almost flat Friday, edging down less than point-one percent to end the week at two-thousand-203-point-46.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also remained constant closing at 716-point-92, just point-06 point, or point-01 percent, above its previous close.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened six-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-118-point-eight won.