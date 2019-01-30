Ex-Governor Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Prison on Sexual Abuse Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Former South Chungcheong Province Governor An Hee-jung has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison in his appeal trial on sexual abuse charges.The Seoul High Court on Friday handed down the guilty verdict on charges of abusing authority to sexually assault and harass a subordinate, overturning the lower court's ruling that acquitted the former governor.The court acknowledged the credibility of the victim's testimony, while questioning An's argument that the sexual relationship was consensual.An was taken into custody immediately following Friday's ruling.The 53-year-old politician was indicted last April on charges that he sexually assaulted and harassed his then-secretary Kim Ji-eun multiple times from July 2017 to February 2018 in an abuse of his authority.He was cleared of all charges in the lower court last August, which said there was insufficient evidence to prove that he habitually abused his power to have sexual relations with the victim.