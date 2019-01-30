Nuclear Agency Approves Operation of Reactor in Ulsan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's atomic energy agency has approved the operation of a nuclear power plant in the southeastern city of Ulsan.The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission gave the green light for the Shin-Kori number four reactor during its deliberation meeting on Friday.The commission's secretariat said that it has positively assessed results of an inspection conducted by the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety regarding the reactor's operation.Shin-Kori number four is the same APR-1400 model of an advanced pressurized water nuclear reactor which was exported to the United Arab Emirates.Its twin, the Shin-Kori number three, was given the go-ahead for operation in October 2015.The Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company initially expected Shin-Kori number four to receive approval in the first half of 2017. But the decision was postponed for more than a year after calls were raised for more safety inspections following a series of earthquakes that hit the southeastern coast.