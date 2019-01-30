Moon Delivers Packed Meals to Underprivileged Teens

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Friday personally delivered packed meals to teenagers of disadvantaged households in Seoul's Gwanak District.Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom issued a statement, saying the president seeks to raise public awareness about the socially vulnerable, including children suffering from poor nutrition.Moon on Friday morning visited the Gwanak center of a social cooperative that serves packed lunches and helped put together and package the meals alongside the group's chairman Choi Yeong-nam.He asked Choi about the most challenging part of the work and the chairman said there are only seven places that deliver the meals in all of Seoul.Choi cited the extensive coverage and difficulty in hiring delivery people.Returning to his office, President Moon ordered his senior economic aide to find ways to help the cause of the meal service provider.