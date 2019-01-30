Ultrafine Dust in Seoul Hits Record for January

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Institute of Environmental Research says ultrafine dust reached a record high level in Seoul for January.The average daily concentration of ultrafine dust in Seoul stood at 38 micrograms per cubic meter in January.It is the highest for January since the government began compiling related data in 2015. Compared with a year earlier, it was nearly 19 percent higher.The January figures showed a gradual increase over the years: from 25 in 2015, to 27 in 2016, to 32 in 2017 and last year.The growth is attributed to a mixture of domestic and external factors at play, including smog blowing from China.Ultrafine dust measures two-point-five micrometers or less in diameter, or one-30th of a strand of hair, meaning it can infiltrate and do more harm to the respiratory system than fine dust. It can also trigger depression when it finds its way into the brain and causes an inflammation.