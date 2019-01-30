PM Lee Visits Bus Terminal for Safety Inspection

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Friday visited the Goyang Bus Terminal in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province for a field safety inspection ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.The Goyang Bus Terminal was the site of a deadly fire in 2014 that claimed nine lives and injured over 100 people.The prime minister was briefed on the safety management situation by an on-site manager and also inspected firefighting equipment at the terminal, including hydrants and smoke control screens.Lee called for the prevention of similar mishaps and said the unfortunate 2014 incident should not be forgotten.In a social media post, the prime minister also said there may be many more areas for improvement from the perspective of customers, calling attention to the public’s long insensitivity to safety concerns.