Rival Parties Fail to End Bickering as Extra Session Begins

South Korea's three major political parties met but failed to resolve major bipartisan disputes that are threatening to paralyze an extraordinary parliamentary session that kicked off on Friday.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is demanding a parliamentary inspection on DP lawmaker Sohn Hye-won’s alleged real estate speculations. It's also calling for an independent counsel probe into the allegations by a former presidential office inspector that the top office conducted illegal surveillance of civilians.The ruling Democratic Party has reportedly rejected the Bareunmirae Party’s demand for cooperation in sacking Jo Hae-ju, President Moon Jae-in’s former aide, who was recently appointed as vice chairman of the country’s election watchdog.An official of the DP told KBS contacts will be made continuously, even during the Lunar New Year holiday.