Fine Weather Forecast During Lunar New Year Holiday Except Sunday

Fine weather is expected during the Lunar New Year holiday starting this weekend, except on Sunday when rain is expected nationwide.



The Korea Meteorological Administration said Friday that skies will be mostly clear during the five-day holiday from Saturday to Wednesday.



However, the country's western region is forecast to see rain early Sunday, which will then expand throughout the nation before dissipating Sunday night.



The weather agency projected heavy fog in the nation's west coast areas between Saturday night and early Sunday, advising holidaymakers to pay extra caution on the road.



Temperatures during the holiday will be within the annual average or slightly higher. The annual average morning lows range between minus eleven and one degree Celsius and daytime highs between two and ten degrees Celsius.