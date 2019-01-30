Assembly Speaker Moon Meets with US Ambassador

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang met with U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris Friday to discuss issues of mutual interest between the two countries.He asked the U.S. envoy for advice on how to effectively communicate with U.S. congress members who are pessimistic about North Korea’s will to denuclearize.Moon and leaders from the rival parties plan to visit the U.S. from February eleventh to meet with their U.S. counterparts.Harris reportedly answered that such pessimistic views also exist in South Korea and that the speaker will have good results if he passionately engages with his dialogue partners.The two also exchanged opinions on the prolonged negotiations over defense cost sharing.