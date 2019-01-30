Austrian Chancellor to Visit S. Korea on Feb. 14-15

Photo : YONHAP News

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz plans to visit South Korea later this month.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom says Kurz will arrive in Seoul on February 14th for a two-day visit.President Moon Jae-in plans to hold a summit with him to discuss cooperation on areas in which the two countries are strong, including Austria’s small and mid-sized firms and science and technology.It will be the first-ever visit to South Korea by an incumbent Austrian chancellor for a bilateral summit. Former Austrian top leader Wolfgang Schussel came to South Korea to attend the Asia-Europe Meeting(ASEM) in 2000.Noting Austria is home to the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe(OSCE), the spokesman said the two leaders will also have in-depth discussions on the peace process on the Korean Peninsula and Europe's future.