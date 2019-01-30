Event Held in Tokyo to Honor Victims of Japan's Wartime Sexual Slavery

Photo : YONHAP News

A ceremony was held on Friday in front of the Japanese prime minister’s residence in Tokyo to pay tribute to South Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.Around 30 people attended the event organized by members of the pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan or Chongryon.Holding framed photos of Kim Bok-dong and other recently deceased activists, they called on the Japanese government to tell truth about its history and restore the victims' honor.They urged Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to apologize officially, with some demanding Abe visit Seoul to meet with the victims.